Alex Cora Has Perfect Message After Red Sox Win 100th Game Of Season

The Boston Red Sox did something no Sox team has done in quite some time, as they won their 100th game of the season Wednesday.

With the 1-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, the 2018 Red Sox became the first squad since the 1946 group to give Boston a 100-win season.

It is understandable that there would be some hype for the milestone, especially since it’s on the heels of them clinching a postseason spot Tuesday night. But similar to Tuesday’s subdued response, Sox manager Alex Cora wasn’t going crazy after his team hit the century mark.

In fact, the skipper had a pretty simple message after the game.

Cora: “100 is 100 but we’ve got bigger goals.” — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) September 13, 2018

Some good perspective.

With each passing win, however, the Red Sox keep taking another step to that next goal of winning the American League East. They now have trimmed their magic number down to eight games.

But it sounds like Cora and Co. aren’t complacent with regular season results and won’t be satisfied until they win the World Series.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images