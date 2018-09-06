Alex Cora ‘Not Going To Push’ Red Sox To Win 105 Games, Tie 1912 Record

The Red Sox are in the midst of a historic season.

As of Wednesday, Boston holds Major League Baseball’s best record at 97-44, are coming off a three-game sweep of the National League East’s best team in the Atlanta Braves and have a nine-game lead over the New York Yankees for the top spot in the American League East.

And they’re doing all of this under the direction of first-year manager Alex Cora, who is just eight games away from breaking the team record for most wins in a season with 21 games still remaining.

But if you ask the Sox skipper, potentially tying or breaking the record isn’t taking up any space in his mind.

“It doesn’t mean anything to me, to be honest with you. If it happens it happens. We’re not going to push for anything, push to win series. If we do that everything else will take care of itself but when I signed here in November I had my own goals and 105 was way … I didn’t even think about 105,” Cora said, via WEEI’s Rob Bradford.

Now, with 105 in striking distance, the skipper still has his eyes set on finishing the season strong and shifting focus to October when the playoffs begin.

“So I think the most important thing is to be ready to do what we’re supposed to do in September, make it to October and then it’s 11 games in October. That’s the main goal,” Cora said. “Instead of winning 12 we want to win 11 and that’s the goal right now. If it happens I know it’s great. We keep playing good baseball and we can win series eventually it’s going to happen but it’s nothing we’re shooting for.”

It sure will be a thrilling ride to end the regular season, and if the Red Sox continue to play the way they have been, 105 wins certainly seems doable.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images