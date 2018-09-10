Alex Cora: Rafael Devers ‘Means A Lot’ To Red Sox, Understands Limited At-Bats

It’s been nearly a week since Rafael Devers returned from the disabled list, but the Boston Red Sox third baseman only has appeared in two games.

During that time, he’s gone 1-for-8 with a walk and single, and wasn’t in the starting lineup for Boston’s thrilling 6-5 walk-off win over the Houston Astros on Sunday night. He was, however, in the lineup for Saturday’s game, when he went 0-for-4 and made his Major League Baseball-leading 22nd error of the season.

The 21-year-old is batting .239 on the season with 16 home runs and 55 RBIs, but despite struggling at times at his position, Sox manager Alex Cora said Devers still will receive at-bats with the end of the regular season fast approaching.

“He’s going to get at-bats,” Cora told MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “I don’t know how we’re going to do it. But he’ll get at-bats. I can’t say it’s like once every three games or every day but he’ll get at-bats.”

The skipper also noted Devers has been patient since coming off the DL and that he understands why he’s not getting regular at-bats as he once did.

“It’s not that we gave up on him. He means a lot and we know what he can do with the bat. It’s just a matter of wait for your turn now. And his turn is going to come,” Cora said. “And we have a feel that he’s going to start swinging the bat better. And he’ll put me in that good problem to have thing that everybody loves.”

With 18 games left in the Red Sox’s regular-season schedule, Cora must roll out his best lineup every night, even if that means benching someone who certainly has a positive future in the MLB.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images