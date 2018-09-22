Alex Cora, Red Sox Pick Up Historic Victory With 7-5 Win Vs. Indians

The wins just keep piling up for the Boston Red Sox.

With Friday night’s 7-5 win over the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field, the Red Sox tallied win No. 105 on the season, which ties this year’s team with the 1912 Red Sox for the most wins in a season in franchise history.

While Alex Cora and Co. certainly have bigger goals than just racking up regular-season wins, the first-year manager admitted he would enjoy this win a little bit as it’s a testament to how hard his club has worked all season.

To hear from Cora, check out the "NESN Sports Today" video above.