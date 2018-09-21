Alex Cora Reveals Biggest Reason Red Sox Won 2018 AL East Championship

The Boston Red Sox, once again, are American League East champions.

Boston clinched the 2018 division title Thursday night when they defeated the New York Yankees 11-6 at Yankee Stadium.

After the win, the Sox made sure to celebrate their accomplishment on enemy soil, and manager Alex Cora reflected on his first year with the club.

Cora praised his club’s resiliency, but noted this is just one step in his team’s march to the World Series.

