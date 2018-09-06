Alex Cora Said Comeback Win Vs. Braves Was ‘Most Fun’ He’s Had All Season

The Red Sox have compiled a lot of fun wins this year … but one in particular stands out in Alex Cora’s mind.

The Boston manager, who in his first year with the team, has 97 wins as of Thursday — a Major League Baseball best — and 43 come-from-behind victories. Even though the Red Sox swept their American League East rival New York Yankees in July, Cora said he had the most fun Wednesday afternoon after his team erased a 7-1 deficit over the Atlanta Braves to ultimately win, 9-8.

“We were all in at one point, like here we go,” Cora said, via MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “It was fun. Honestly, that was the most fun I’ve had all season, watching the last few innings.”

It’s hard to argue with the skipper. Of the 97 wins Boston put together, this certainly was an entertaining one.

After tying the game at seven in the eighth, and going down by one in the following half inning, Brandon Phillips, in his first game with the Sox after being called up from Triple-A Pawtucket, collected his first hit — a game-winning, two-run shot to left in the ninth to give Boston its first and only lead of the game.

“They could’ve folded and said, ‘You know what let’s go home. It’s been a productive road trip.’ People are talking about leads and where we are in the standings and all that. So whatever, let’s go home, enjoy the off day and we get Houston on Friday.’

“But there was no sense of that. Everybody was pulling for each other,” Cora said.

The Red Sox prepare for their three-game set against the American League West-leading Houston Astros on Friday, and it’s safe to say they’ll likely be going into the set with plenty of momentum stemming from Wednesday’s victory.

