Alex Cora Says Steve Pearce’s Grand Slam ‘Good Sign’ For Red Sox

Steve Pearce was a bright spot for the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

The first baseman cranked a grand slam into the Green Monster seats during the bottom of the sixth inning of Boston’s 11-6 loss to the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

With the playoffs right around the corner, Pearce certainly is making his case to be in the lineup, especially if New York rolls out pitcher J.A. Happ, who Pearce continues to have success against.

After the game, Sox manager Alex Cora said the grand slam is a “good sign” for the team and Pearce, noting the infielder provides depth for Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images