Alex Cora Shares Positive Takeaway From Sunday’s Loss To White Sox

The Red Sox may have been blanked 8-0 by the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, but Alex Cora is looking at the positives.

The Boston manager said although it “felt weird” to substitute in all of the September call-ups in Sunday’s game, he decided to see it in a positive light.

Tzu-Wei Lin, Sam Travis, William Cuevas, Robby Scott and Bobby Poyner all saw action at Guaranteed Rate Field during the loss. The five players were recalled Saturday when teams were allowed to expand their rosters.

To hear what Cora had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.