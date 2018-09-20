Red Sox Extra Innings

Alex Cora Still Confident In David Price, Said Southpaw ‘Battled’ In Loss

Yankee Stadium continues to be unkind to David Price.

The Red Sox starter surrendered six runs (four earned) on five hits while walking four in Boston’s 10-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday night in The Bronx.

Even with the rough outing, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the southpaw still battled, despite not having his best stuff, and won’t worry if he needs to start Price in New York come playoff time.

To hear all of Cora’s comments about Price, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

