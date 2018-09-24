Alex Cora Stresses Red Sox’s Need To ‘Get Back To Normal’ Ahead Of Playoffs

It’s tough to believe the Boston Red Sox have just six regular-season games remaining on their 2018 schedule.

While the Red Sox already have clinched the American League East and are on the cusp of securing home-field advantage throughout the postseason, Boston will use this final week of the campaign to “get back to normal,” as manager Alex Cora explained prior to Monday’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

To hear more from Cora, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Get/-USA TODAY Sports