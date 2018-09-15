Alex Cora Tips Cap To Noah Syndergaard After Red Sox’s Loss Vs. Mets

The Boston Red Sox ran into a buzzsaw Friday night in the form of Noah Syndergaard.

Thor, as he’s so aptly called, mowed down Major League Baseball’s best team, striking out six and allowing only three hits in seven shutout innings during the New York Mets’ 8-0 win at Fenway Park.

After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora praised Syndergaard’s ability to slow down the running game and work out of a two-on, no-out jam in the third inning.

