Alex Rodriguez Has Two Concerns About Red Sox’s World Series Chances

The Boston Red Sox own the best record in Major League Baseball, and they’ll therefore have home-field advantage throughout the postseason. To say expectations are high would be a major understatement.

The Red Sox aren’t without their flaws, though, and former All-Star slugger Alex Rodriguez identified two concerns for Boston while discussing the upcoming MLB playoffs Friday with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

A-Rod, who acknowledged there’s a ton of pressure on the Red Sox, has questions about Chris Sale’s health and the overall postseason effectiveness of Boston’s starting pitchers.

Sale, who spent time on the disabled list twice this season, saw his velocity drop significantly in his most recent start, and the playoff struggles of David Price and Rick Porcello are well-documented.

Will these deficiencies be too much for Boston to overcome? Or will the Red Sox, who entered Friday with 107 wins, continue their amazing run throughout October?

It’s certainly World Series or bust for the Red Sox in 2018.

