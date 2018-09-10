Alex Rodriguez Works At Wahlburgers After Losing Bet Vs. Mark Wahlberg

Alex Rodriguez is a man of his word.

The New York Yankees legend worked a shift at Wahlburgers near Fenway Park in Boston on Sunday afternoon, making good on an August bet he lost with Mark Wahlberg, the Hollywood actor and famous Boston Red Sox fan who owns the chain.

Wahlberg explained why Rodriguez was there in a video message.

During a Yankees vs. Red Sox game, @AROD predicted the Yankees would win, while @markwahlberg of course was rooting for his hometown team. The Yankees lost, and Alex is working at #Wahlburgers Fenway for the day as payoff. Go team! 🍔 pic.twitter.com/mWBuSaCUXM — Wahlburgers (@Wahlburgers) September 9, 2018

Wahlbergers camerapeople were there to document Rodriguez learning about the products and serving customers.

Rodriguez went behind the bar and made one customer a “Fluffanuttahh” and served alcoholic beverages to others.

.@AROD is making sure everyone at the #Wahlburgers bar is 2️⃣1️⃣ before serving them the drink that he made 👍🏼🍹 pic.twitter.com/WVRkeFjgWL — Wahlburgers (@Wahlburgers) September 9, 2018

Afterward, Rodriguez summed up via Instagram his experience working in the fast food industry.

“It was time to me to hold up my end of the deal and report for duty to the @wahlburgers location near Fenway Park,” Rodriguez wrote. “Today, I had to do a little bit of everything – greet customers, flip burgers, clear tables, and yes, mop the bathroom floor. But what I thought was going to be a tough day turned out to be a day I really enjoyed.”

Rodriguez earned over $441 million during his MLB career, according to Baseball-Reference.com, but he couldn’t buy his way out of this bet. Not that he looked like he wanted to do so.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images