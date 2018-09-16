Anders Bjork Ready To Take His Game To ‘Next Level’ For Bruins This Season

It’s no secret the Bruins are stacked with young talent heading into the 2018-19 season.

Aside from Charlie McAvoy, Jake DeBrusk, Ryan Donato and Danton Heinen, to name a few, Anders Bjork also is among the young guns looking to make an impact for Boston.

The 22-year-old suffered a concussion at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs in November before being sent down to the Providence Bruins. He was recalled to Boston, but unfortunately his season was cut short due to separating his shoulder in January.

Now, with a new season set to begin Oct. 3, Bjork is ready to be back on the ice, noting he’s put in a lot of work over the offseason.

“(I concentrated on) some stuff in the (defensive) zone, just being more responsible and smarter, not jumping in when I don’t have to, closing on guys at the right time,” Bjork said, via the Boston Herald’s Steve Conroy. “Also, I want to try to shoot the puck more. I’ve been working on my shot a lot more over the summer. I’m more confident in it and I want to use that confidence to shoot more and shoot from good areas. That’s really important for me to take my game to the next level.”

Bjork saw ice time with the team’s first line alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, making him a viable candidate to rejoin the two forces next month. Of course, it’s a difficult decision to insert Bjork where David Pastrnak played considering him, Marchand and Bergeron were a force to be reckoned with over the course of the 2017-18 campaign.

But, with an open spot on David Krejci’s right side, and Pastrnak having experience playing with the veteran, if Bjork is 100 percent and committed to being a more responsible player, which is certainly sounds like the case, he may just see himself back on that top line.