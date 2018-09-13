Andover HS Cancels Girl’s Soccer Match Due To Fires, Suspected Gas Explosions

There currently is a scary situation going on in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, Mass.
Firefighters have been called to at least 17 homes in the area due to house fires linked to suspected gas explosions, The Boston Globe reported Thursday.
Massachusetts State Police is urging people in the area to evacuate their houses.
With a rash of fires plaguing the area, Andover High School elected to postpone their girl’s soccer game against Tewksbury High School.
Please check the MSP and The Boston Globe for further updates on the situation.
