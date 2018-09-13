Andover HS Cancels Girl’s Soccer Match Due To Fires, Suspected Gas Explosions

There currently is a scary situation going on in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, Mass.

Firefighters have been called to at least 17 homes in the area due to house fires linked to suspected gas explosions, The Boston Globe reported Thursday.

UPDATE: Firefighters have been called to at least 17 addresses in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover for reports of suspected gas fires and explosions, State Police said Thursday. https://t.co/5sElSEtEtz pic.twitter.com/jRikkGNkXY — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) September 13, 2018

Massachusetts State Police is urging people in the area to evacuate their houses.

Residents in the affected towns of Lawrence/North Andover/Andover who have gas service from Columbia Gas should evacuate their homes immediately if they have not already done so. Gas lines are currently being depressurized by the company it will take some time. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 13, 2018

With a rash of fires plaguing the area, Andover High School elected to postpone their girl’s soccer game against Tewksbury High School.

