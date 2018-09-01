Andrew McCutchen Has One Very Unique Concern About Joining Yankees

Andrew McCutchen should provide a boost to the New York Yankees’ lineup, but the veteran outfielder isn’t 100 percent over the moon about joining the Bronx Bombers.

The veteran outfielder was traded from the San Francisco Giants to the Yankees on Thursday, and while he’s excited about the prospect of playing in the playoffs with New York, he does have one very unique concern.

McCutchen has been sporting a beard for the majority of his Major League Baseball career, but due to the Yankees’ no-facial hair rule, the 31-year-old was forced to shave and he’s worried about the effect it might have on his kids.

Andrew McCutchen said he was worried about his son not recognizing him without a beard so he held him while he was shaving so Steel could see it was still him. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) September 1, 2018

McCutchen certainly does look a lot different without his trademark beard, but for we’re sure he won’t mind being in the thick of the American League pennant hunt.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images