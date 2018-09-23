Andy Barkett Discusses Brock Holt’s Adjustments, Importance To Red Sox

Brock Holt has been red-hot recently, hitting an astounding .329 over his last 30 games.

Holt has been essential for the Boston Red Sox this season, doing everything from playing multiple positions, starting or pinch-hitting and blasting timely home runs when the Sox need them the most.

NESN’s Guerin Austin spoke with Red Sox assistant hitting coach Andy Barkett about Holt’s adjustments throughout the season as well as his impact on the team.

To hear what Barkett had to say about Holt, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images