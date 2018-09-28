Anthony Davis To Lakers? Betting Odds Point Toward Latest LeBron James Superteam

LeBron James might not have to wait long to form his latest super team in Los Angeles.

The new Lakers star might have to endure some early growing pains in LaLa Land, but how would you like his chances to win another title in a year when he’s got Anthony Davis by his side?

Earlier this week, former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Jalen Rose predicted Davis will be a Laker at this time next year.

“I am predicting that Anthony Davis ends up in Los Angeles with LeBron James, and they will be another dynamic duo trying to put together a squad to take down, potentially, the Golden State Warriors,” he predicted. “This time next year, we’re going to be talking about how the Lakers are trying to do a deal to acquire Anthony Davis and put him with LeBron James in purple and gold.”

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on Thursday emphatically claimed: “Anthony Davis doesn’t want to be in New Orleans any longer.”

The idea that Davis will leave New Orleans is being strongly considered in the betting world, too. The Lakers, according to Bovada (via OddsShark), are far and away the front-runners to acquire the big man.

Opening odds for which team Anthony Davis will be on for the first game of the 2019-20 NBA season (@BovadaOfficial): LAL -190

BOS +250

NO +300

GSW +750 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) September 28, 2018

Those odds are hard to ignore, especially when you consider another offshore sportsbook was out in front of the Kawhi Leonard news over the summer, too.

Adding to the speculation is the news last week that Davis has changed agents, signing on with Rich Paul and Klutch Sports. Paul is a long-time friend of James and also represents the Lakers star.

If Davis is hellbent on becoming a Laker, there’s nothing anyone is going to be able to do to stop that. He’s under contract through next season and has a player option for 2020-21, which will likely dissuade teams from trying to acquire him from the Pelicans without assurance he’ll sign a long-term contract extension. Then again, that didn’t stop the Raptors from swinging a deal for the aforementioned Leonard, nor did it stop the Oklahoma City Thunder from getting Paul George.

Maybe that’s a slight glimmer of hope for a team like the Celtics, whose reported interest in the superstar is no secret by now.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images