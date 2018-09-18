Antonio Brown’s Agent Explains ‘Trade’ Tweet, Missed Steelers Practice

Antonio Brown’s agent is trying to calm the storm his client unintentionally caused.
Drew Rosenhaus on Tuesday attempted to downplay the significance of the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver’s recent provocative tweet and unexpected absence from practice. Brown alarmed Steelers fans Sunday night following his team’s Week 2 loss from to the Kansas City Chiefs by tweeting “Trade me let’s find out” in response to former Steelers PR man Ryan Scarpino’s assertion his gaudy statistics reflect his team’s overall talent more than they do his individual prowess. Brown sent Steelers fans into near meltdown Tuesday when reports claiming he missed the previous day’s practice and meetings emerged in the media.
Rosenhaus said the incidents and subsequent reactions amount to much ado about nothing, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Rosenhaus’ explanations mirrors those of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who told reporters Tuesday Brown hasn’t asked to be traded and he’ll speak to the player later in the day.
Nevertheless, Brown’s strange actions only will unsettle Steelers nation, and perhaps his teammates, too, amid their 0-1-1 start to the 2018 regular season.
Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images
