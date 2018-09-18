Antonio Brown’s Agent Explains ‘Trade’ Tweet, Missed Steelers Practice

Antonio Brown’s agent is trying to calm the storm his client unintentionally caused.

Drew Rosenhaus on Tuesday attempted to downplay the significance of the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver’s recent provocative tweet and unexpected absence from practice. Brown alarmed Steelers fans Sunday night following his team’s Week 2 loss from to the Kansas City Chiefs by tweeting “Trade me let’s find out” in response to former Steelers PR man Ryan Scarpino’s assertion his gaudy statistics reflect his team’s overall talent more than they do his individual prowess. Brown sent Steelers fans into near meltdown Tuesday when reports claiming he missed the previous day’s practice and meetings emerged in the media.

Rosenhaus said the incidents and subsequent reactions amount to much ado about nothing, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

1/2 Steelers' WR Antonio Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus: "The tweet yesterday was not in reference to anything other than Antonio responding to a person he knows. It was not directed towards a trade, or wanting to be trading. Any idea he was asking for a trade is not accurate.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2018

2/3 Rosenhaus: “Antonio had a personal matter. I talked to the team about it. His issue was unrelated to the tweet or his relationship with the team. Third, AB has an incredible drive to win. He just wants to win. That's all that that is.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2018

3/3 “That's not anything more than him encouraging his coaches and teammates to win. And that's what his entire focus is on. Any notion, any speculation otherwise, can be put to bed. This is a non-story that has been blown out of proportion. We can end this right here and now." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2018

Rosenhaus’ explanations mirrors those of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who told reporters Tuesday Brown hasn’t asked to be traded and he’ll speak to the player later in the day.

Nevertheless, Brown’s strange actions only will unsettle Steelers nation, and perhaps his teammates, too, amid their 0-1-1 start to the 2018 regular season.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images