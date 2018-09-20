Are Patriots In On Colin Kaepernick? His Attorney Maybe, Sort Of Suggested As Much

Never mind a grain of salt, you’ll want to back up the whole salt truck (is that a thing?) for this latest tidbit regarding Colin Kaepernick and (perhaps) the New England Patriots.

Kaepernick remains unsigned and hasn’t played a game of football since the 2016 season after he started sitting — and then kneeling — during the national anthem as his way of protesting racial inequality in America.

Talks of collusion led Kaepernick to sue the NFL, and there are plenty who believe the league has black-balled the QB. If Kaepernick’s attorney is be believed, however, he might be back on an NFL roster soon.

“I would just say stay tuned, that next week there may be some news,” Kaepernick’s attorney, Mark Geragos, told TMZSports.com. “That’s as far as I’m gonna go.”

Geragos then tried to end the conversation, but the TMZ reporter pressed him some more. Geragos mentioned Kaepernick has been watching the Dolphins a lot this season, leading the TMZ reporter to inquire about the possibility of Kaepernick heading to South Beach.

“I wouldn’t say join the Dolphins. I’ve got two other teams that will remain nameless,” Geragos teased.

Those two teams, given what followed, could be the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots. Immediately after saying there were two teams, Geragos name-dropped former Raiders owner Al Davis.

Then, a few moments later, when the TMZ reporter mentioned a forthcoming “anthem” about Kaepernick from rapper Meek Mill, Geragos perked up again.

“Do you know who Meek Mill was visited by when he was in custody?” he asked, prompting someone off-camera to provide the correct answer: Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

That came with a sly smile that might lead some to think the Raiders and Patriots are the two teams who might be flirting with Kaepernick at the moment.

See it all in the video below.

It’s possible, of course, this all means nothing.

And even as Geragos himself pointed out, he doesn’t have the greatest track record when it comes to predictions. Less than a year ago, Geragos boldly proclaimed Kaepernick was close to finding work.

“I think within the next 10 days somebody will sign him,” Geragos said last fall. “I think somebody’s gonna sign him. I think the NFL has come to their senses and realize every day that goes by just proves the collusion case even more.”

We shall see. Kaepernick on the Patriots would make some sense. He’s better than backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, and given his past performances, he could be a long-term replacement for Tom Brady — if everything fell into place.

But given the Patriots’ high-profile addition of Josh Gordon, it’s worth questioning whether New England would want to add even more hoopla by bringing in Kaepernick.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images