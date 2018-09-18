Barcelona Vs. PSV Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Barcelona begins its new UEFA Champions League campaign Tuesday when it hosts Dutch club PSV Eindhoven at the Camp Nou.

The Spanish club has been eliminated from the Champions League during the quarterfinal stage in each of the last three seasons. Barcelona’s last European title came in 2014-15, and Lionel Messi and Co. are hoping to reach that stage again in 2019. That journey begins Tuesday.

Here’s how and when to watch Barcelona vs. PSV online:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 12:55 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images