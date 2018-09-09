Bengals Safety Ejected For Vicious Head Shot On Colts QB Andrew Luck

We have seen the first ejection in the 2018 NFL season, and it didn’t even take half of a quarter of action.

What’s not surprising is the ejected player plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals safety Shawn Williams was pursuing Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck during a first-quarter drive Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Instead of pulling up as Luck was being tackled, Williams kept going full speed and made helmet-to-helmet contact with the Colts QB in a vicious collision.

Here’s a look at the play:

We had our first disqualification of the NFL season in the Bengals-Colts game due to a hit on Andrew Luck.@DeanBlandino explains what happened: pic.twitter.com/ZYpMKwIP8s — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 9, 2018

Luck remained in the game and finished the drive, throwing two incomplete passes before the Colts had to settle for an Adam Vinatieri field goal to tie the score at 3-3.

If the NFL is serious about player safety, suspending Williams is something that should be considered.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports Images