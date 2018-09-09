Bengals Safety Ejected For Vicious Head Shot On Colts QB Andrew Luck

We have seen the first ejection in the 2018 NFL season, and it didn’t even take half of a quarter of action.
What’s not surprising is the ejected player plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bengals safety Shawn Williams was pursuing Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck during a first-quarter drive Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Instead of pulling up as Luck was being tackled, Williams kept going full speed and made helmet-to-helmet contact with the Colts QB in a vicious collision.
Here’s a look at the play:
Luck remained in the game and finished the drive, throwing two incomplete passes before the Colts had to settle for an Adam Vinatieri field goal to tie the score at 3-3.
If the NFL is serious about player safety, suspending Williams is something that should be considered.
Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP