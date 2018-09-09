NFL

Bengals Safety Ejected For Vicious Head Shot On Colts QB Andrew Luck

by on Sun, Sep 9, 2018 at 1:46PM

We have seen the first ejection in the 2018 NFL season, and it didn’t even take half of a quarter of action.

What’s not surprising is the ejected player plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals safety Shawn Williams was pursuing Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck during a first-quarter drive Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Instead of pulling up as Luck was being tackled, Williams kept going full speed and made helmet-to-helmet contact with the Colts QB in a vicious collision.

Here’s a look at the play:

Luck remained in the game and finished the drive, throwing two incomplete passes before the Colts had to settle for an Adam Vinatieri field goal to tie the score at 3-3.

If the NFL is serious about player safety, suspending Williams is something that should be considered.

