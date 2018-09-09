Bengals Vs. Colts Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

Andrew Luck will play in a meaningful football game Sunday for the first time since the 2016 season.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback finally has recovered from shoulder surgery and will look to get in the win column in the team’s home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Neither club is expected to make much noise in the AFC this year, but Luck and the Colts could make a statement with a decisive Week 1 victory.

Here’s how and when to watch Bengals vs. Colts:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo Sports

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images