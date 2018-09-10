Bill Belichick Enjoyed Rob Gronkowski’s Dance/Spike After Week 1 Touchdown

It didn’t take long for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to connect on a touchdown.

Just over three minutes into the first quarter of the New England Patriots’ 27-20 win over the Houston Texans, Brady hit Gronkowski with a tough pass right near the goal line. The tight end reeled in the ball and extended it into the end zone for the score.

But as entertaining as the play was, Gronk’s ensuing dancing and thunderous spike were equally as enjoyable.

While the theatrics caught the attention of Patriots fans, it also seems to have gotten notice from head coach Bill Belichick, too. Though New England isn’t known for wild celebrations after touchdowns, Belichick appeared to have taken quite a liking to Gronkowski’s celebration.

During his weekly interview on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria,” Belichick was asked about the best drive of the week. And when talking about the Texans’ fumble on their opening drive that led to the Patriots getting the ball back and eventually scoring, he had this to say:

“To be able to convert that (fumble) into a touchdown with a great play from Tom to Rob, and catch right on the goal line — can’t forget Rob’s dance after the touchdown to go with the spike …” Belichick said.

When jokingly asked when the Patriots practice those moves, Belichick played along.

“Yeah it must be somewhere — I haven’t seen that one — so it must be somewhere out of my sight, that’s OK,” Belichick said.

We always pegged the Pats head coach as a guy who would enjoy a good dance move or two.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images