Bill Belichick Explains Why Patriots Claimed Receivers Chad Hansen, Amara Darboh

The New England Patriots plucked two wide receivers off the waiver wire Sunday, claiming Amara Darboh from the Seattle Seahawks and Chad Hansen from the New York Jets.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered a brief explanation for those transactions during a conference call Monday morning.

“We looked at both players last year as part of the draft process and also saw Hansen (on film) in preseason this year,” Belichick said. “They were available, so we’ll take a look at them and see how it goes.”

Darboh and Hansen, both of whom boast measurables that are in line with the Patriots’ usual standards, were selected in the third and fourth rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft, respectively. They put up modest receiving numbers as rookies last season, with Darboh tallying eight catches for 71 yards in 15 games for the Seahawks and Hansen catching nine passes for 94 yards in 16 games for the Jets.

The two new acquisitions will help shore up a depleted Patriots receiving corps. New England, which will be without the suspended Julian Edelman until Week 5, initially opted to keep just three true wideouts on its 53-man roster (Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson), plus special teams ace Matthew Slater.

Both will face a steep learning curve, however. The Patriots’ offense is notoriously difficult to learn, making it tough for receivers to contribute immediately. Dorsett, for instance, caught just 12 passes in 377 offensive snaps last season after being acquired in a trade on cutdown day.

The Patriots open the regular season Sunday against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

“We have a little bit of extra time this week — not a whole lot — so we’ll just see how quickly that can or can’t happen,” Belichick said. “I’m not really sure. We don’t have any background with these players other than from college, which, we’re a long way away from that. So we’ll just take it day by day, go through the process and see how it comes along.

Again, our expectations are shorter-term. We’re not trying to plan our anything other than where we are today, where we are tomorrow, see where we are the next day and just see how all that comes together.”

