Bill Belichick Finally Addresses Josh Gordon Trade In Typical Belichick Fashion

Bill Belichick finally is ready to acknowledge Josh Gordon’s presence on the New England Patriots’ roster.

After refusing to discuss Gordon during multiple meetings with reporters earlier this week, the Patriots coach offered a very brief scouting report on the newly acquired wide receiver during his weekly appearance on the team-produced “Patriots All-Access.”

“I think everybody feels like this is a talented player,” Belichick told host Scott Zolak. “We’ll see how it goes.”

The Patriots sent a fifth-round draft pick to the Cleveland Browns this week in exchange for Gordon and a seventh-round pick. The 27-year-old wideout made his Patriots practice debut Wednesday and is expected to play Sunday night against the Detroit Lions.

Gordon, who joins Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson in New England’s receiving corps, has played in just 11 games since the start of the 2014 season. He was one of the NFL’s top receivers in 2013 (87 catches, 1,646 yards, nine touchdowns) before being hit with the first of several substance abuse-related suspensions.

The Browns chose to move on from Gordon last week after he suffered a hamstring injury during a promotional shoot that prevented him from playing in Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. The injury also limited him in practice Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Patriots’ injury report.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images