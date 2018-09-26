Bill Belichick Refuses To Address Rob Gronkowski’s Brother’s Radio Comments

FOXBORO, Mass. — A star player’s brother went on a local radio station Tuesday to essentially reveal his sibling wasn’t happy this past offseason.

Seems like something the head coach should address, right?

Perhaps elsewhere — but certainly not in New England, and certainly not where Bill Belichick is concerned.

The Patriots head coach was asked Wednesday about Chris Gronkowski’s recent radio interview on WEEI, in which he insisted his brother, All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski, felt underappreciated this past offseason and currently is frustrated with the state of New England’s offense.

Here’s the (brief) exchange:

Q: Rob’s brother went on sports radio (Tuesday) and said Rob seemed frustrated. Did you see any evidence of that frustration to address —

Belichick: “Yeah, I’m focused on the (Miami) Dolphins. Getting ready for this week’s game. Not talking about last week, last month, last year or anything else.”

Q: Is it OK with you that his brother goes on the radio and —

Belichick: “Working on the Dolphins. We’re working on the Dolphins. We’re getting ready to play the Dolphins. Not talking about last spring, last year or anything else.”

Those are fair questions, but also expected answers from Belichick, who rarely entertains inquiries that don’t involve that week’s opponent.

Belichick and Co. do have their work cut out for them Sunday when a 3-0 Dolphins team comes to Gillette Stadium. Gronkowski is vital to the Patriots’ success, though, so the head coach had better hope his tight end can put his frustrations behind him.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images