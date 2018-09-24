Bill Belichick Savagely Rejects Lions Fans’ High Fives Before ‘Sunday Night Football’

Bill Belichick never has been known for being the friendliest of folks, but the New England Patriots coach appeared to be in a particularly unsociable mood Sunday night.

As Belichick was taking Ford Field for pregame warmups prior to Week 3’s Patriots-Lions matchup, two Detroit fans (foolishly) reached out for high fives from New England’s head man. Unfortunately for the two youngsters, Belichick strolled right by them without even considering the gesture.

You can take a look at the rejection here.

Classic Belichick.

It’s tough to blame the Patriots coach for being all business heading into “Sunday Night Football,” as Belichick will be looking to rebound from Week 2’s ugly loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars against one of his former pupils, Lions coach Matt Patricia.

