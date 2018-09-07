Bill Belichick Shows Off Softer Side When Hanging With His Dog ‘Nike’

Not even Bill Belichick can resist the unconditional love of man’s best friend.

Belichick likely is spending most of his waking hours right now preparing for the New England Patriots’ Week 1 game against the Houston Texans, but when the head coach does get a chance to go home, he’s got a special friend waiting at home — one who doesn’t care one iota about the Patriots’ depth chart or game plan.

In an interview with CNBC that apparently was taped earlier this summer on Nantucket, Belichick and girlfriend Linda Holliday introduced (well, reintroduced) the world to Nike, their Alaskan Klee Kai. The dog is adorable and has magic powers when it comes to showing off Belichick’s human side.

It looks like Nike might need a little work on his fetching, but he’ll probably figure it out pretty soon; he does have a pretty good coach, after all.

