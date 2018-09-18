Bill Belichick Still Isn’t Discussing Patriots’ Addition Of Josh Gordon

The Patriots and Browns both announced wide receiver Josh Gordon was traded from Cleveland to New England on Tuesday. Gordon is listed on the Patriots’ official roster on their website. But head coach Bill Belichick won’t discuss the addition just yet.

Belichick was asked Tuesday on a conference call how much the Patriots can expect from Gordon right away.

“Yeah, we’re at the same place with him that we were yesterday,” Belichick said. “So, we’re in the process of working through it. We’ll just have to see how it goes.”

“So, in other words, you’re not completely ready to talk about him being officially added to the roster. Is that correct?” the reporter asked.

“Yeah, that’s right. Mm-hmm,” Belichick said.

It’s possible Gordon hasn’t yet taken or passed his physical to complete the trade. It’s also likely Belichick is waiting as long as he can to discuss the trade until the initial wave of media coverage has passed.

Belichick will hold his weekly Wednesday and Friday news conferences at Gillette Stadium this week. He’ll undoubtedly be asked about the trade again.

