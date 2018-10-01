Bill Belichick Wasn’t Very Happy About Dolphins Player Forcing Injury Timeout

You’ll rarely see Bill Belichick flash a smile on the sidelines, but it’s not totally uncommon for the New England Patriots head coach to let his frustration boil over during a game.

That was the case Sunday afternoon in the Patriots’ 38-7 beatdown of the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. With New England hurrying to the line on a 4th-and-2 just under seven minutes into the second quarter, Dolphins cornerback Brice McCain went to the ground, forcing the referees to stop play. Not only were the Patriots stripped of their rhythm, but the Fins weren’t required to spend one of their three first-half timeouts.

Belichick understandably was irked by how the situation was handled, and the Pats head coach was captured on the CBS television broadcast very clearly saying “that’s f—ing bull—-” to a nearby official.

You can watch Belichick let loose some colorful language here. The clip, of course, comes with a NSFW warning.

It was an otherwise pleasant afternoon for Belichick and Co., as the Patriots turned in a dominant performance on the heels of back-to-back double-digit losses.

