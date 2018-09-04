Bill O’Brien Has High Praise For Tom Brady, QB’s Remarkable Longevity

If you’re struggling to pinpoint when Tom Brady might hang up his cleats, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Bill O’Brien is right there with you.

During a conference call Tuesday ahead of the Week 1 clash between the Texans and Patriots, Houston head coach Bill O’Brien had all sorts of praise for New England’s quarterback, whom he’s very familiar with as a result of the five seasons he spent as a coach in Foxboro.

“I mean, there’s – to me, like I think he’s actually improved if he was able to do that,” O’Brien said. “Look, Mike (Reiss) I think this guy is a great football player, he works so hard at all the different parts of his game relative to mechanics and knowledge of the game, knowledge of his teammates. He’s always working at it. I can remember when I was there, phone calls in the offseason, you know, “What’s happening here? Hey, I was thinking about this.” You know, always thinking about football and how to get the edge and that’s why he’s the player he is and he’s had the career that he’s had and that’s why he’s still playing. Because he’s found that edge and he continues to try to get better every single day.”

Brady’s work ethic surely has factored into his unrivaled longevity, which continues to baffle O’Brien.

“Yeah, I think that – you know, first of all, people talk about the later parts of his career,” O’Brien said. “I don’t really see where his – you know, I don’t know when his career’s going to be over because he’s playing at a – I mean, he was the MVP last year Mike (Reiss), you know what I mean? So, like when is his – I don’t even know what the definition of latter part of this guy’s career would be. He’s the MVP of the league last year. So, I think that with every veteran player that’s lasted over 10 to 15 years in our league, whatever position they play, they always find a way to take care of their bodies in different ways. You know, every guy does it in different ways and they find a way to keep their legs in shape, to keep their upper bodies in shape, to keep their minds sharp relative to the game and obviously Tom (Brady) does a great job of that.”

O’Brien will try to make sure Brady kicks off his 19th season on a sour note Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports