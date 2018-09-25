Bill Russell Irks Celtics Fans By Rocking Thunder Pants During Workout

Bill Russell is the ultimate Boston Celtic.

… Or is he?

The Celtics legend and NBA Hall of Famer hit the gym Monday after being inspired by his former team’s media day photos. Russell tweeted a photo of himself pumping iron while wearing a Celtics hat and an Incredible Hulk t-shirt.

There was just one problem, however.

(You can click here to view Russell’s tweet.)

Oklahoma City Thunder pants?! What gives, Bill?

Celtics fans weren’t shy about calling out Russell for the apparent treachery.

“OKC pants though??? Who did this to the champ?” Twitter user Jaysmyls said.

“(Bill Russell) what’s up with the Thunder Joggins?” bawensame said.

One fan might have found the answer.

“Bill coached the Seattle Supersonics from 1973-77; the franchise moved to OKC as we know in 2008,” acobasi said. “I’m guessing they sent that to him.”

At the end of the day, none of this really matters. Russell can wear whatever he wants, whenever he wants and wherever he wants.

When you win 11 NBA titles, you basically can do anything you want.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images