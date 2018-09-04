Bills Can’t Be Serious With This Nathan Peterman Hype Tweet, Right?

Oh, to be a Buffalo Bills fan.

Despite drafting their (hopefully) quarterback of the future, Josh Allen, No. 7 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Bills on Monday announced Nathan Peterman will start Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. It’s a decision that isn’t going over well among members of Bills Mafia, considering Peterman posted just two touchdowns and threw five interceptions with a 38.4 passer rating in four games last season.

But you wouldn’t know that by the hype video the Bills posted to Twitter on Monday.

Check out this tweet:

Unsurprisingly, the Bills omitted highlights from Peterman’s five-interception performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in his first NFL start. The 24-year-old completed 6 of 14 passes for just 66 yards before being yanked at halftime.

The Bills, of course, can’t be faulted for trying to put a positive spin on the situation. What are they supposed to do, say that Peterman stinks?

Perhaps it would’ve been smarter just to not tweet at all.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images