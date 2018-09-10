Bills Head Coach Has Ridiculous Remark About Nathan Peterman’s Performance

If you watched the Buffalo Bills disastrous loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, then you know Buffalo quarterback Nathan Peterman was, in a word, terrible.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott, however, apparently needs more time before making his final assessment.

Peterman completed 5 of 18 passes for just 24 yards while throwing two interceptions in Buffalo’s 47-3 loss at M&T Bank Stadium. The second-year quarterback, who the Bills awkwardly tried to hype up last week, was benched in the second half.

Yet after the game, when McDermott was asked to evaluate Peterman’s wretched performance, he said he needed to “see the tape” before reaching a conclusion.

(You can watch McDermott make the bizarre remark at the 1:35 mark in the video below.)

We get McDermott doesn’t want to publicly rip his quarterback, but that comment was just brutal.

But if you really want to see some tape, Sean, this clip should help:

That pretty much sums it up.

