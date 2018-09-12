Bills Name Josh Allen Week 2 Starter; Did They Really Have Any Other Choice?

Photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images

Well, here goes nothing for the Buffalo Bills.

One week after being embarrassed by the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills are handing the keys to Josh Allen, naming him the starting quarterback for Week 2. His first opponent? The Los Angeles Chargers and their ferocious pass rush.

The Bills officially tabbed Allen as the starter Tuesday, and he’ll be under center for his home debut Sunday afternoon against a Chargers team looking to get back on track after a Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The decision isn’t surprising. The Bills look to be going absolutely nowhere this season, so they might as well get Allen some work. And it’s not like Buffalo can keep going back to Nathan Peterman, who completed just five of 18 passes last week for 24 yards to go along with two interceptions. Peterman, by the way, made his first NFL start last season at Los Angeles and promptly threw five interceptions.

Allen got his first taste of the NFL last week in the Bills’ 47-3 loss in Buffalo. He relieved Peterman early in the third quarter and didn’t fare much better. The Wyoming product completed six of 15 passes for 74 yards. At least he protected the ball, though, despite being sacked three times.

The decision to make Allen the starter hasn’t done much to the betting line yet. The Chargers opened seven-point favorites, and the line is up to 7.5 or even eight in some places. We can expect that line to move even more, as there will probably be plenty of bettors looking to put some money on Los Angeles — and its vaunted pass rush — going up against a rookie QB.