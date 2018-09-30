Bills Vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

The Green Bay Packers will destroy the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, right?

Well, probably, but the 1-2 Bills looked impressive in their Week 3 road victory against the Minnesota Vikings, and shouldn’t be taken lightly at Lambeau Field. Furthermore, the Packers (1-1-1) haven’t exactly hit their stride on either side of the ball.

Still, you have to believe Aaron Rodgers and Co. will take care of business in this Week 4 matchup.

Here’s how and when to watch Bills vs. Packers:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

