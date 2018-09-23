Bills Vs. Vikings Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

The Buffalo Bills have their work cut out for them Sunday. And that’s an understatement.

The winless Bills have the NFL’s worst point differential (-55) through two weeks and are on the road facing a tough Minnesota Vikings team that’s expected to be a Super Bowl contender this season. Buffalo also is expected to be without star running back LeSean McCoy, so it could have serious problems moving the ball against Minnesota’s fierce defense.

The Vikings won’t have starting running back Dalvin Cook and are coming off a disappointing tie with the Green Bay Packers, though, so the door is ever-so-slightly open for an upset.

Here’s how and when to watch Bills vs. Vikings:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images