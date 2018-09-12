Brad Marchand Heaps Praise On Adam McQuaid After Defenseman’s Trade To Rangers

The Boston Bruins moved on from one of their longer-tenured players Tuesday, trading defenseman Adam McQuaid to the New York Rangers.

McQuaid has spent the entirety of his NHL career with the Bruins and was a fixture on Boston’s Stanley Cup-winning team back in 2011.

General manager Don Sweeney and head coach Bruce Cassidy on Tuesday both expressed how difficult it was to move the 31-year-old, and it appears the sentiment is shared amongst the players, especially those who played with McQuaid for a long time.

Veteran forward Brad Marchand is one of them, gushing over the defenseman as a player and a person after the deal was made.

“Yeah, it’s a tough day,” Marchand said, via CBS Boston. “I’m very disappointed losing Quaider. He’s been an incredible teammate for a long time. When you look around the room, you want guys like him. He’s just an incredible guy off the ice, in the room, a great friend on the ice, an incredible teammate. He’ll do anything for the team, anything for each individual player. It sucks, but unfortunately this is the business.”

While McQuaid long has been renowned as a great person off the ice despite his gritty nature on it, the move was one of necessity for the Bruins. With McQuaid, they were entering camp with four right-shot defensemen vying for three spots, all of whom are capable of playing in a regular role in the NHL.

McQuaid now will get a chance to bring his veteran leadership to a rebuilding team that certainly could use his presence.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images