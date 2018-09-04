Brandon Phillips Makes Red Sox History With Unique Jersey Number

Brandon Phillips will take his place in Boston Red Sox lore before playing an inning for the team.

The Red Sox infielder will wear the number 0, becoming the the first player in team history to do so, NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich reported Tuesday via Twitter, citing Red Sox researchers Justin Long and Bill Nowlin.

Brandon Phillips is the first in team history to wear No. 0. That’s zero, to be clear. Historical context via Red Sox research extraordinaire (and secret owner of @SoxNotes) Justin Long. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) September 4, 2018

Red Sox researcher extraordinaire (and secret owner of @SoxNotes) Justin Long notes that Bill Nowlin, @RounderRedSox, a prolific @sabr author, is the source for all uniform number questions, including the history of No. 0. That’s zero, to be clear. Thanks, Bill and Justin. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) September 4, 2018

The Red Sox signed Phillips in June on a minor-league contract. The big-league club promoted the 37-year-old from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, adding him to the expanded 40-man roster, and issued him the unique jersey number.

Phillips said in January he signed with the Red Sox because they’re winning and he wants to be a part of their pursuit of a championship. Time will tell whether they succeed in that endeavor, but Phillips already has proven his stint in Boston to be notable.

