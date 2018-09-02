Brian Flores Explains What Bret Bielema Brings To Patriots’ Coaching Staff

FOXBORO, Mass. — There are a lot of voices in the New England Patriots’ defensive line room, but they all seem to be speaking in unison right now.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is at the top of the ladder. Then there’s linebackers coach and de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores below him, overseeing the entire unit. Honed in on the position group are Patriots defensive line coach Brendan Daly, consultant to the head coach, and former Arkansas and Wisconsin head coach, Bret Bielema and pass-rush consultant Joe Kim.

“I think everyone has a role in communication,” Flores said Sunday. “We’re a team, we all work together, so we all have one goal, and that’s to get the players to play at their top potential and really be the best version of themselves on the field. That communication is one we have as a staff in our meetings, and then we’re all on the same page, and we try to direct that same message, those same coaching points, those same techniques, those same fundamentals to each and every player.”

The Patriots pass-rush could take a leap this season with a young group of defensive ends in Trey Flowers, Adrian Clayborn, Deatrich Wise Jr., Derek Rivers and Keionta Davis all working with five talented coaches and rushing off the edge. They also have defensive tackle Adam Butler as an interior rusher and linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy as experienced blitzers.

Bielema was the college head coach of Flowers and Wise Jr. Flores has been happy with what Bielema has brought to the team so far.

“Bret’s been a great addition,” Flores said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. He’s been a good person, like everyone on our staff, brings good ideas, good energy day to day from a practice standpoint, from a meeting standpoint. His addition’s been great, all the way around.”

Flores didn’t have any preconceived notions about Bielema, who was fired from Arkansas after last season and joined the team as a draft consultant this spring.

“My reaction to that was like my reaction with any new person to the organization, whether that’s scouting, coaching, dining room, chefs,” Flores said. “I welcome them with open arms. This is a team environment. People are here to help us win games, and that’s the ultimate goal. Anyone who can help us win games, it’s all areas. The people who clean up at night, they help us win games too. We welcome them in with open arms.”

The Patriots’ pass rush struggled at times last season under defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. The new blood in the defensive line room could help fix those issues.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images