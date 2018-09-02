Brian Johnson Doesn’t Hold Back After Tough Outing Vs. White Sox

Sunday was not Brian Johnson’s best appearance.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander lasted just 1 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox while giving up four earned runs on seven hits and striking out a pair.

Johnson has been solid as a starter for the Sox, typically giving his team a chance to win each time he takes the mound. But that was not the case in the Red Sox’s 8-0 loss to the South Siders at Guaranteed Rate Field.

After the game, Johnson addressed his latest outing, noting that while he felt fine, he just didn’t have his best stuff. To hear all of Johnson’s comments, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Young/USA TODAY Sports Images