Brock Holt Gives Clutch Performance In Red Sox’s Win Over Mets

Brock Holt is the ultimate team player — he plays several different positions and can provide both power and average at the plate.

The Boston Red Sox utility man played shortstop Sunday against the New York Mets and had two clutch at-bats in the 4-3 win. The first was a two-run homer in the third inning that put Boston up 3-0, and the second came in the eighth inning when he moved Tzu-Wei Lin over to third base with a deep fly ball to center field, which set up a sacrifice the next at-bat that produced the winning run.

To hear Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s take on Holt’s performance, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by WB Mason.