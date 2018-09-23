Broncos Vs. Ravens Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

The Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens will meet Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium in one of the most intriguing matchups of Week 3.

The Broncos, who many expected to be a doormat in the AFC West, are off to a surprising 2-0 start. And a win on the road Sunday could go a long way toward solidifying them — and quarterback Case Keenum — as legitimate threats in the AFC.

The Ravens, meanwhile, lost to the Cincinnati Bengals last week after flat-out obliterating the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. So, will the real Ravens please stand up?

This should be a good one.

Here’s how and when to watch Broncos vs. Ravens:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images