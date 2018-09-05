Bruce Cassidy Explains Why Bruins Won’t Lean As Heavily On Rookies This Season

The Boston Bruins were one of the NHL’s biggest surprises last season, and it was largely thanks to their youngsters.

Originally projected as a potential wild card candidate, the 2017-18 B’s instead finished with the second most points in the Eastern Conference, narrowly falling short of the top spot.

Last campaign, Charlie McAvoy, Jake DeBrusk, Matt Grzelcyk, Danton Heinen and Sean Kuraly all were lineup staples during their first full season, while Anders Bjork and Ryan Donato, among others also got plenty of run. The B’s have quite a bit of young talent that will be gunning for a roster spot with the big club once training camp commences next week, but there won’t be a ton of prssure on head coach Bruce Cassidy to lean on rookies as much this season.

Among other reasons, Boston only has a few roster spots open, so there aren’t many roles on the ice totally up for the taking.

Just before the 15th Annal Boston Bruins Foundation Golf Tournament, the Bruins bench boss detailed why he won’t need to lean so much on rookies this season.

🎥Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy discussed some roster possibilities before teeing off at the 15th Annual Boston Bruins Foundation Golf Tournament. pic.twitter.com/9ekOVhbgv6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 4, 2018

If for some reason Cassidy does find himself relying on the services of rookies, he should be in pretty good shape. The Bruins have a slew of young talent in Jack Studnicka, Trent Frederic, Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson and many others.

Thumbnail photo via James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports Images