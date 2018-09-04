Bruce Cassidy Gives Partial List Of Bruins That Will, Won’t Make Trip To China

The Boston Bruins quite literally will be jetting off to the other side of the world in mere days, and for now, it looks like it will be a youthful squad making the haul.

As part of the NHL’s initiative to grow the game of hockey, the B’s and Calgary Flames will play games in China on Sept. 15 and 19. Due to the travel commitments, it will be a split-squad endeavor, with the other members of the team remaining in the US for a more typical training camp experience.

Alternate captain Patrice Bergeron already indicated he would not be making the trip, and head coach Bruce Cassidy on Tuesday added to the list of those who won’t — and will — be headed to Asia.

Heinen and Kuraly have been excused after making the trip to China this summer for #BruinsGlobal. Krug and Acciari, both coming off injury, will play back in Boston and are expected to be ready for Opening Night. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 4, 2018

Though the six we know that won’t be attending all were mainstays on the NHL roster last season, fans in China will get a unique chance to see some of the young talents that will be vying for roster spots with the big club this season.

