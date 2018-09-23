Bruce Cassidy Likes What Bruins’ Axel Andersson Brings To Ice

The Boston Bruins didn’t have a first-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, but their first selection already is making an impression.

The B’s took Swedish defenseman Axel Andersson in the second round with the 57th overall pick. The 18-year-old is taking part in Bruins training camp, and his game is turning some heads. He scored a goal in Boston’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wins on Saturday, and throughout camp has been making an impression with his style of play.

