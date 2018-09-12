Bruins’ David Backes Looking To Speed Up His Game In Upcoming Season

The 2018-19 Boston Bruins season is less than a month away, and David Backes appears ready to get back to work with his teammates.

In his third season with the B’s the 34-year-old forward noted he lost 10 pounds in order to speed up his game, but made sure he kept his size, power and strength — three assets that are crucial to his attributions on the ice.

“I’m down about 10 pounds,” said Backes, via MassLive. “It was a concerted effort over the summer to continue to clean up my diet after my colon issues last year, and training in a little more of a functional way rather than a bulky football sort of brawn-type of way. Let’s still win the battles, but let’s also make sure that I can get to a few more (battles). That was the emphasis. Whether it comes to fruition or not we’re about to find out with training camp just getting started.”

Backes played in just 57 games last season after undergoing surgery to remove 10 inches of his colon, and lacerated his leg later in the season leading to more missed ice time. He notched 14 goals and 19 assists and with him concentrating on how to better his game, it’s clear Backes is ready to be an impact player for the Black and Gold in the upcoming campaign.

