Bruins Defenseman John Moore Ready To Help Team Win In Upcoming Season

With the NHL season just over a week away and a few question marks surrounding the Boston Bruins’ roster, one thing the team is confident in is their defensemen.

After trading Adam McQuaid to the New York Rangers earlier this month, the Black and Gold essentially solidified their blue line, and part of that is due to the fact Boston inked John Moore to a five-year deal this offseason. Although the 27-year-old is being inserted into a group of guys who have played with each other in Boston, Moore is focusing on what he can do to help his new teammates.

“For me, it’s a learning experience. Trying to figure out the guys’ tendencies, how I can help them,” Moore said, via The Boston Herald’s Marisa Ingemi. “I want to make sure I can help the team win, because that’s what it’s all about.”

The defenseman recently returned from the B’s 10-day trip to China and said he was able to spend a lot of time with his new teammates overseas, helping to build team chemistry for the upcoming season.

“We were forced to spend a lot of time together. The time change being what it was, no one was awake back home,” Moore said. “So I spent a lot of time with the guys and selfishly I loved that, getting to know a lot of my new teammates. It was good from that perspective.”

While we won’t see how well he meshes with a group of new players until the season begins Oct. 3, Moore certainly is taking on a positive approach in order to help the Bruins make a deep playoff run and contend for the Stanley Cup.

