Bruins Head Coach Bruce Cassidy Discusses Erik Karlsson Trade To Sharks

You’ve probably heard by now that Erik Karlsson was traded out west.

The 28-year-old defenseman was sent to the San Jose Sharks from the Senators on Tuesday after spending the last eight seasons in Ottawa.

With the trade, the Boston Bruins will no longer need to face Karlsson multiple times in a season, something head coach Bruce Cassidy said makes easier on his group of forwards.

Before Boston’s game in China against the Calgary Flames, Cassidy addressed the trade, saying Karlsson is the type of player that makes others up their game. To hear what he had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.